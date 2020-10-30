To the editor:
It is with sadness that I learned of last week’s Rockport School Committee decision to remain in the fully remote learning model. Saddened by the experiential loss for the students of Rockport. Saddened by the anxiety and depression created by the loss of in person learning (in any form). Saddened by the feeling of isolation created by remote learning . . . and yes, selfishly, saddened by watching our two teenage sons having to “learn” remotely.
From the educational perspective, the remote learning model, regardless of the countless hours worked and the enormous level of dedication by teachers and administrators, is not nearly as effective as in-person learning. It just isn’t. The decision to continue remotely seems to be an “easy” and “safe” decision. This morning I was comforted by the fact that how I feel is not unique. Friends, family, and those I’ve never met, have all expressed absolute disappointment over the decision and absolute concern over the well-being of their children of all ages. We clearly understand the matrix created by Superintendent Rob Liebow, yet interestingly the recent uptick in Gloucester has not caused the shut down of Gloucester’s schools.
Rockport School Committee and Superintendent Liebow, this is your time to provide leadership and listen to the parents, who themselves are teachers, doctors, scientists and just parents who love their kids, Our words, letters, and calls haven’t been heard. We know you love our kids as well, but take their hands and lead them back into their schools.
Gary Porter
Rockport