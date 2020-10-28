To the editor:
Are dishonesty and corruption mandatory to turn as a Democrat?
Some of the facts that makes me ask that question are as follows:
— Former Vice President Joe Biden’s brother, a person with absolutely no construction experience, miraculously gets a $1.5 billion contract to rebuild Iraq.
— Biden’s son, a person with no business experience, miraculously becomes a board member of a Ukrainian energy company and is paid $960,000 per year.
— Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to the Ukraine unless they fire Ukraine’s then-Prosecutor General Shokin. Shokin was investigating Biden’s son’s energy company for various corruption charges. As a result, the Ukraine did fire the prosecutor general and Biden had the shameless audacity to openly brag about his illegal actions.
— Biden’s son then gets a $1.5 billion private equity deal from China. Once again, Biden’s son has no appropriate experience and has financially benefited immensely.
— Hilary and Bill Clinton created the so-called charity, the Clinton Foundation, which was nothing more than a money depository for paid favors the Clinton(s) did or were willing to do as attorney general and her foolishly expected presidency. They received well over $640 million with only a mere 15%, if that, being used for charity.
There are many, many more examples on the federal level of Democrat corruption but it even runs down into the local levels. In our own state, Massachusetts’ House speakers Salvatore DiMasi, Thomas Finneran and Charles Flaherty were all convicted of corruption. And many still remember the unscrupulous shenanigans of the Bulger brothers. They are/were all Democrats! As you can see, there are many more examples on the state level as well. You just have to look.
I was a Democrat. As a young kid, I waited many hours to see JFK and even shook his hand! I was so excited. Nevertheless, I have found that the Democratic Party has moved more and more to the left and to even more corruption. As I pointed out the corruption above, I would like to now point out this damaging shifting to the extreme left. Some examples of this dangerous leftist shift are as follows:
— Recently, Democratic mayors and governors have turned their backs on their own police, the criminal justice system and any resulting controversy. Since the mayors, representatives and governors are the ones who have created the laws and how they are enforced, these politicians are completely unfair blaming the police for any problems real or imagined. This simply undermines the stability of the cities, states and even the nation.
— Recently, Democratic mayors and governors are allowing outright looting, rioting, killings and anarchy! On a daily basis, they are letting out arrested criminals without any punishment. They are simply not doing their primary job of protecting their citizens!
— There is nothing wrong with requested and verifiable mail-in ballots. However, the Democratic Party is pushing for unsolicited and unverifiable mail-in ballots for the upcoming presidential election. Without doubt this will result in fraudulent voting and lost votes. This has already been thoroughly demonstrated to be true in several primaries this year. Since the Democratic Party is well aware of the ballot problems, you have to conclude that they wants to undermine the election process and in turn the country’s stability!
— The Democratic Party has recently adopted socialism! This radical theory and practice has never worked. When applied, it leaves a country in poverty and social unrest. Look at Argentina.
— The Democratic Party has also embraced the Green New Deal, which is a ridiculous program that would overwhelming burden us all with run away heating/fuel costs, crippling taxes and excessive restrictions in our daily lives. California has installed some of the Green New Deal and they have routine electrical restrictions and blackouts. Their taxes and restrictions are so great that thousands are leaving the state. Their policies have caused frequent unneeded water shortages and improper forest management resulting in an increase in wildfires. These are just some of the man-made problems caused by the Green New Deal!
I could provide numerous of other examples. I believe you could as well but their shifting has become obvious. The Democratic Party has been/is shifting to the left so much that they may as well call themselves the Socialist Party of America. Their extreme positions have damaged this country, our citizens and our future. Don’t you think it is time to put a stop to their idiocy and depravity by voting them out of office at every level?
John T. Kolackovsky
Rockport