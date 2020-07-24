To the editor:
This is addressed to the Back Beach Neighbors Committee (”Neighbors sue Rockport over divers,” July 10).”
First of all, Rockport is a tourist town and I hope that anyone that has read your suit against the town doesn’t think we all feel the same way because we don’t.
Back Beach has been there a lot longer than any of you and there has never been a problem that I’m aware of.
Divers don’t stand in the middle of the street naked. They discreetly take of their wetsuits and either dry off or change between their car doors or have a friend hold up a towel. If any of you have seen anything, it’s because you were looking!
Back Beach is not the only beach that the divers have access to. There is Old Garden Beach and Loblolly Cove. I don’t think either of these neighborhoods found it necessary to form a committee and sue the town.
As far as blocking driveways, I find that hard to believe but if so, just do what any other reasonable person would do and have it ticketed or towed. As for the trash, again if this is true, document it or better yet, have a talk with the perpetrator.
Oh, and the Atlantic Ocean is not a harbor so the town is not violating any bylaws. I also believe that all the diving classes have gone through all the permits required as our town officials are very good at enforcing them.
I’m just guessing here but I would be willing to bet that none of you have lived here for more than five years. There’s an old saying that says “if you want to get along, you have to go along.”
I hope that this goes away and you folks can learn to live with your petty concerns. That clanging you hear isn’t the air tanks, it’s the locals ringing “shame, shame, shame.”
Steve Chalmers
Rockport