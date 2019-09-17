To the editor:
The president is not above doctoring stories even about the weather to give him an opportunity to keep before the public. He has repeatedly lied about what he has said and done, nothing new there. Now comes another side to diverting the news and the public to serve apparently his political interests, no matter the subject or the consequences. North Korea is another subject where the facts seem to be malleable.
Trump’s behavior gives rise to the comment that he is downgrading the concept of truth itself and leading people to distrust everyday news and facts.
Bill Jackson
Gloucester
