To the editor:
The president’s trip to North Korea has the familiar ring of harum scarum politics and contributes to the impression of a leader who chooses his priorities on the spirit of the moment. Diversion and confusion help to change the subject and dominate the news. It can keep opponents off balance and the media locked in to the president’s travels and meetings.
In so doing, the work of Congress and its investigations, along with the importance of the Mueller report, can be left behind by the media daily parade. Or so it seems. Public perceptions too are left behind, perhaps on the Trump assertion that there is nothing wrong in the report and that it is all a “witch hunt” for which his enemies are responsible. The extent of well-documented Russian influence on our 2016 election and Trump campaign involvement are also left unrecognized despite much evidence of collusion and criminality. The media itself is badly divided and fragmented over what is important and what is fake or distorted. Social media tends to diminish mainstream media and the logic of events.
About foreign policy with reference to Iran, North Korea or China, the president’s men often preempt policies that have a history and a context in favor of their own views, which often change abruptly. Traditional norms of behavior are avoided or dismissed. Iranian policy, including the nuclear deal, had been a reasoned balance of interest and fully supported by U.S. allies. Current policy has focused on Iran as an enemy and lost sight of other U.S. priorities and interests in which the term ally or enemy can change, depending on the issue. Context is all important and advisers and senior officials often represent only the president’s views, not their departments’. The state Department has virtually lost its voice where it once provided balance and historical background. These periods have been marked by internal cohesion within the government and executive leadership.
Attention deficit disorder has been treated as a learning problem associated with children and students, though it is applicable to adults as well and by extension to adult listening and understanding with regard to TV news and broadcast news and opinion.
It isn’t sufficient to consider diversion and confusion as an executive strategy to influence the public and the media. From the perspective of the individual citizen, there are strong cultural forces that weaken public understanding of issues in the news. Polarization is one which adds to divisive interpretations of news issues. Advertising exerts an insidious influence over what little coherence exists within news reports. Focus and attention of viewers can be overwhelmed by pictures designed to spin the news toward images which create a certain mood for consumers totally at variance with what is being presented by reporters. Waves of attractive scenes and good living compete for attention with often dire and distressing news coverage. The separation between fact and fiction is hardly noted. There aren’t clear lines of separation when the news and advertising seem to flow together. Individual responses to troublesome ambiguities and conflicting reports are often to focus on one’s own priorities sometimes based on identity politics and dismissive of other news. Other views are seen as distractions tending to rationalize the individual’s own beliefs.
Presenting news is the business of editors while interested parties do their best to frame the news in terms of their priorities. The burden is on editors if they are able and willing to provide missing links to otherwise absent background information before the news has been carved up and somewhat digested. Of course political parties cannot be left out of the resulting competition and chaos.
Bill Jackson
Gloucester
