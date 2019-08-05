To the editor:
I am writing in regard to the horrific gun violence over the past weekend.
President Trump’s continuous ignorant and vile statements only add fuel to those who vilify others. Hate is not a mental illness. It is not categorized in the Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
Other countries have the same percentage of mental illness as the United States, yet there is not the kind of violence that we now see in our wonderful country. The proliferation of guns, especially those of mass destruction, make the difference. President Trump is now designating another minority, the mentally ill, as people to fear and deport -- to institutions and incarceration. Do not allow him to scapegoat those with brain disorders, an organically caused medical problem.
Linda S. Lewis, LICSW
Rockport
