To the editor:
I am writing you today for two reasons, our children and the growth of our city.
We constantly hear and read that our young families are moving out of the city or sending their children to another district.
While there are many reasons, one of the major issues is the condition of the schools.
I have visited two and I am sorry to say that it is shameful that we have not replaced these schools years ago and our children and teachers do not have the same 21st century advantages that other districts have in their facilities.
We constantly talk about getting businesses to move here and add jobs and tax revenue.
Well, as someone who was actively involved site choice for office and shipping facilities for my company, I know that every city or town gave a tax break, most without asking.
We looked at the infrastructure and most importantly schools, because as parents, besides health, education is most important for your children. The question for you is can Gloucester compete with other cities in that area?
Mattos Field seems to be one of the big issues. In the budget for the new school is the money to move the field to Green Street. We are still honoring a Gloucester hero properly.
As for our taxes going up, my strong feeling is every child in Gloucester is my responsibility. I went to public school and taxpayers funded my education. We need to pay it forward. So if my taxes go up to help a child count me in!
The easy way out is to find a reason not to do it.
Please do what you know is right for our children and our city.
Francis Aliberte
Gloucester
