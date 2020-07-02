To the editor:
Over the past couple of months my wife and I have taken a few trips off Cape Ann. On our way home we always note the banner on the houseboat on the Annisquam River that states “We Are All In This Together.”
There are three words that strike both of us as critical in this statement; “we,” “all” and “together.” They represent the collective “us.”
The world is fighting a war with COVID-19 and it requires that all of us do what’s right not only for ourselves, family and friends, but just as importantly for our Cape Ann community.
I recently read that a Cape Ann citizen was more concerned about being inconvenienced by having to wear a face mask while running than protecting other members of our community. It was all about “I” or “me.” There was no concern about the collective “us.”
My first response to this lack of concern for others was anger. After reflecting on it for a while my feelings changed to sadness that this individual has no compassion for the well-being of anyone other than themselves.
My thanks to everyone who believes and whose actions supports the statement “We Are All In This Together.”
Jerry Sharfstein
Rockport