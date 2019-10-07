To the editor:
Everyone is asking how to stop these mass shootings.
There are many suggestions such as background checks, better enforcement of existing laws, red flag laws and on and on.
What is being overlooked is the reason for these shootings. Part of this violence is because of video games, the amount of violence in movies and on TV. The mainstream media encourages violence.
You are making heroes of these killers. Instead of spending hours on end detailing the precise way they accomplished this, you should limit the amount of publicity these people get. Don’t even mention their names. A one-sentence statement would suffice. For example, “Today a person killed 22 people in El Paso.” Giving them so much publicity inspires others to get the same attention and you become a training session for copy cats.
Just look at the effect of the El Paso shootings. Within a few days there were similar attacks.
It is no wonder then is it? The mainstream media should focus on the victims. How they are doing and coping with the situation? Make heroes of them instead of the shooters.
James E. Lane
Rockport
