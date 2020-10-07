To the editor:
Are you registered to vote on Nov. 3?
The voter registration deadline for new voters is Saturday, Oct. 24. City and town clerk’s offices will have extended hours on that date, and you can register before that during business hours.
You can also register online at www.sec.state.ma.us. Click on “elections and voting,” then “online voter registration.” You’ll be asked if you are a U.S. citizen and at least 16 years old. You’ll also need your Registry of Motor Vehicles driver’s license, learner’s permit or state ID number. If you don’t have an ID number, there’s an attached registration form that you can mail or deliver to your clerk’s office. A person 16 or 17 can preregister, but can’t vote until turning 18. You can also check at this site to make sure you’re registered, or call your town or city clerk to check.
If you aren’t registered, you can’t vote, and your vote makes a difference!
Nan Andrew
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann