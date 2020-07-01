To the editor:
We get it. Some of you don’t like Donald Trump. But we who elected him do like him.
Every four years we have an election for president. So vote! Stop your nonstop crying about how you hate him.
Each day you pick the president apart — nonstop. So vote! Unseat him, whatever makes you happy.
You don’t like him. Yup, we get that. So vote!
Half the country likes what he is doing. He won. You just can’t understand that. So vote!
With all that has happened to this country in the last six months. You just can’t stop complaining! So vote, and let’s see what the country feels in November.
Vote!
Paul J. Halloran
Gloucester