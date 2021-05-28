To the editor:
I was so happy to read the thank you letter written by Judy Keith (”Thank you, Addison Gilbert,” May 26). I too fell and ended up with three cracks in my pelvis on April 15.
The young men in the ambulance were so compassionate and reassuring on my pickup and ride to the Addison Gilbert emergency room.
My experience was also like Judy Keith’s. The ER doctor, the attending nurse, and all the X-ray personnel were wonderful. The whole time I was there I was made comfortable and everything was explained so well to me and my husband.
I was there for a few hours and my diagnosis was made smoothly and quickly. The whole time I thought of how lucky we are to have such a wonderful hospital as Addison Gilbert in our community.
I was then headed off smoothly to Encompass Health Rehab Hospital in Beverly, where I also received excellent care. I want to thank all the dedicated workers I met and who helped me during my treatment at these two facilities.
Since I have been home I have also received exceptional care from all the Lahey Home Healthcare workers.
We are so lucky to have these facilities and personnel right in our neighborhood!
Phyllis Starr
Rockport