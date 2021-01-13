To the editor:
Rockport restaurants struggled like never before this past summer, and yet, in their resilience, they came up with outdoor cafe-like seating. And, as a result, downtown never felt so alive and inviting! If Rockport is looking to encourage more tourism, a lively cafe scene would be a great addition for locals and tourists alike. Hanging out, enjoying a coffee, a drink, oysters or a meal while people watching is lots of fun, and, I think, would be a huge draw. I encourage our local leaders to help pave the way, encourage and support more outdoor seating at all of our foodservice establishments, and do so in time for the spring and summer season.
Tony Andrews
Rockport