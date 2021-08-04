To the editor:
A tip of the hat to the city of Gloucester Department of Public Works for doing a fine job of keeping our fair city ship-shape in summer.
Our cemeteries are looking well-kept, our beaches clean and the Boulevard world-class.
A large crew of young people, summer hires I assume, circulates through our many cemeteries cutting and trimming the grass that’s growing at a vicious pace. A city mason has been spotted recently working to right a headstone in Lanesville. The care and maintenance never ends and proper respect is due and given on such hallowed ground.
A big round of applause to the two young women point up the granite wall on Andrews Street in Lanesville -- a fantastic job, you two. If you are strolling by on your way to the beach stop to see if you can spot the sea creatures hiding among the blockwork.
Speaking of beaches, they are all in tip-top shape this year with a regular raking in the early hours before the sun worshippers arrive. A fist bump to all of you citizens following the carry-in, carry-out policy and helping keep the sand free of nasties.
I’m sure we all agree that the Boulevard is the jewel in the crown, absolutely magnificent! With vistas to the Atlantic and the promenade lined with meticulously maintained flowers, lawns and beautiful memorials. A perfect spot to begin your day with a brisk walk or end your day with a sunset stroll.
Director Mike Hale is to be commended for all his hard work and leadership but it’s the folks in the trenches, literally and figuratively, who keep our city looking its best. To all of you, I say well done. Thank you and keep up the good work.
David Bowling
Gloucester