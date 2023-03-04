To the editor,
With regards to your Feb 24. editorial, "Adults must grow up about mental health of teens," the data regarding the mental health of our young truly is terrifying. Equally terrifying is this paper’s reticence to devote any words to possible causation outside of the tired and worn tropes about gun violence, global warming, and extra-empowerment of varied and varying genders. According to the Centers for Disease Control’s Kathleen Ethier, the data “measures were moving the wrong direction before the pandemic” so we adults can’t lay back and blame a global black swan event. We need true introspection if we wish to unearth root causes and effect positive change.
Growing up has never been easy. Changing bodies and changing purposes; boys growing into men and girls growing into women has always been challenging, even when stereotypical norms made the path more defined and some system of morality — like religion — provided guardrails. Today, those norms and guardrails are being obliterated, to the celebration of many, but without adequate replacements waiting.
Also, enter today’s (paraphrased) headlines: “Global warming means the end of the world”, “your country is racist and hateful”, “the system is rigged against your success” and “we don’t know what a woman is” which can only have further confusing effects. No wonder kids are lost and searching. If the adults in the room (and this paper) continue only with soundbites, tropes, and lawmaking designed to maximize political gain or a win at the ballot box, we are unlikely unlikely to see true improvements in our childrens’ mental wellbeing anytime soon.
Sam Pool,
Gloucester