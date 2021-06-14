To the editor:
I’ll admit to not following closely the slew of allegations about the mayor’s “conduct” in the waning months of the pandemic, so maybe my finding the Times editorial unnecessary (“To improve conduct, start at the top,” May 27) was uninformed. So today I went back and located all the stories gathered and repeated in the editorial, printed them out, and read them.
I felt guilty about some of what she is charged with, during the period when vaccinations were supposed to be beginning in this part of the world. I’d been in touch with her asking her to please use whatever connections she had to be sure to bring the vaccine to the end of the line, Cape Ann.
As it happened, someone sent me a link, from Senior Care, and eventually I was able to make an appointment at the Doubletree in Danvers. To learn now that whatever efforts she was making to put vaccinations closer to “her seniors” were considered near-criminal intrusions into the realm of the Health Department took me aback. At the time, no one knew where to turn for help, as I remember it. Confusion reigned. The state site was the most difficult to access. I don’t recall the Health Department rising head and shoulders above this confusion, as a beacon to any of us.
An ad hoc group of computer-savvy women organized themselves into something of a search team, rounding up stray vacancies in vaccination schedules and linking seniors and qualifying others to them. Sefatia supported this. It’s exactly the kind of thing she has always done, though it’s probably too old-school, kitchen-table for many younger women in management.
As far as the language is concerned, as is said here and there around town, “We knew who she was when we elected her.” Though we are not “industry centered” in the way mill-towns were, fishing is Gloucester’s industry and its people were and are working class. So is our mayor. A Sicilian working class woman. Who for years was called “The Godmother.”
“Threatening to bitch slap” someone contains at least three HR sins: the first is to threaten anyone with anything, which may pose a legal problem, the second is the use of the term bitch, which is profanity, and the third of course the physical touch. As with the hair twirling, mocking PC: the physical touch.
Years ago I was newly hired at the University of Alaska’s English Department and ran smack up against one particular woman in a department comprised almost entirely of wives of businessmen who’d come to the state from Outside. War of the World ensued. HR intervened, came to my office and asked me what I’d like to do about so and so. I said, “I’d like to break her nose.”
The HR woman took me literally. I was speechless. This was a college. This was a department dedicated to teaching the English language, from its basics to its subtleties. From literal to, yes, figurative speech.
I’ll admit, too, to disdain for punctilious, pearl-clutching persons who detect, report and/or enforce pointedly anti-working class speech and values. In Alaska I came to the conclusion that comportment, to many of my colleagues, was more important than the content of any subject, class, book, or institution. I know this sounds boorish, and I agree we need to share rules and bounds if we are to work together on anything. But. As I heard a much-admired figure on Cape Ann muse a week ago, all good language comes out of vernacular wealth. And sometimes vernacular wealth’s color and impact includes rough edges.
In any case, the Times did not need to give its imprimatur to the pile on. Maybe those complaining hadn’t voted for the mayor, or weren’t even here for the last election. But we knew who she was, and we elected her.
Linda McCarriston
Gloucester