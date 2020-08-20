To the editor:
To the person who taped a statement to my Black Lives Matter yard sign: First of all, thank you for not vandalizing my sign. I feel you are actually hoping to educate me, and I would like to find out more about your thinking. That’s why I regret that you didn’t include any contact information.
If I could talk to you, I would want to get to know you a little – where do you live? Are you a close neighbor? A resident of Rockport? Who is in your family? What do you do for work and for fun?
I would like to tell you what Black Lives Matter means to me. I understand that many people of color don’t believe that white people think that their lives matter. They have come to this conclusion after watching many unarmed Black and brown people be killed by police. Yes, policing is a dangerous job and yes, there are bad actors out there. The Black Lives Matter movement has arisen from the number of killings of innocent people of color with no consequence to the officers who have caused those deaths.
The paper you left is a manifesto from a group called BLM Manifesto. I would so much like to talk with you about this too. I’m curious how you found out about this website and how deeply you looked into it before printing out and distributing its contents.
Your opening statement is, “I noticed your Black Lives Matter sign. I have to assume that you have read their manifesto and support their approach to a whole new country – no longer the United States of America.” Then you printed a copy of the BLM “manifesto.” It includes radical demands for change, some of which are so outrageous that I think you might have questioned whether this is a serious website. For example, the very first statement is “We demand …“electoral office eligibility for undocumented citizens.” There is no such thing as an undocumented citizen. By definition, a citizen is someone who is documented. A second example: “We demand … the abolition of the legislative and judicial branches of the U.S. government.”
When I went to the BLM manifesto website as you suggested, there was no information about who sponsors the site or where the organization is located. I clicked on their Twitter account and discovered that there are two followers. This brought me to the conclusion that this site is not associated with the Black Lives Matter movement.
When I went to the official Black Lives Matter website I found 13 principles. The first one states: “We are committed to collectively, lovingly and courageously working vigorously for freedom and justice for Black people and, by extension all people.” I clicked on their Twitter account and discovered that there are 950,000 followers.
I display a BLM lawn sign (as well as working with several groups to increase equity, diversity and inclusion here on Cape Ann) because I have been learning about the advantages I enjoy every single day merely because of the color of my skin. I invite all white people to learn about both the history of and the current lives of Black and brown people. It hurts my sense of fairness and decency to know that the country I love, the country whose stated values – that all (people) are created equal – is so far off the mark in measuring up to its ideals. I want respectful conversation, I want learning our full history, and I want action toward a more just society.
I give you the benefit of the doubt and assume that you are genuinely concerned that I don’t know the true meaning behind the sign that I’m displaying. Since I can’t reach out to you directly, I have tried to explain here what the sign means, both to the people behind the BLM movement and to me personally. I remain open to conversation if you want to reach out to me again.
Nancy Goodman
Rockport