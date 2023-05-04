To the editor
I am writing to express my support for Nina McKinnon to serve on the Manchester Essex Regional School District (MERSD) School Committee and encourage Essex voters to do the same at the May 8th election.
Our students’ education need the support of the town and Nina’s three years; experience on the Essex Finance Committee will help in the district’s budget discussion, recognizing that transparency is the most effective way to win the support of voters.
With many families opting out of the district after middle school, I think the School Committee can benefit by adding another voice of a high school parent.
Nina is an excellent choice to represent Essex on the MERSD School Committee. Vote Nina McKinnon!
Tina Lane
Essex