To the editor:
According to CBCNews.com, the feds sent more than $1.4 billion (yes, billion) in stimulus payments to dead people. That’s around 160 million spirits no longer on the planet!
With all the voter fraud incidents of the past, how can we trust voting by mail to be anywhere near accurate if all this money was misdirected? I’m all for advanced electronics. However, I don’t think we’re there yet to trust the United States Postal Service (God love all the postal workers) and the recipients who are counting the ballots to accurately deliver and count votes.
Also, I thought the sole purpose of the electoral college was designed specifically to vote for the candidate they were “elected” to vote for. Now I see there’s an issue with them not voting for the candidate they were appointed to vote for.
While I’m at it, kudos to Essex County! For the first time since April 1, coronavirus cases here have showed a significant downturn. It’s about wearing a mask, people! Be well. Stay safe.
June Hayes
Rockport