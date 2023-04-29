To the editor:
Your op ed on the importance of Earth Day as it relates to climate change was spot on ("Amid climate crisis, what does Earth Day mean?" April 28).
Since the 1980s, we have known that burning fossil fuels would cause a rise in global temperatures and yet we continue this dangerous practice today. Global temperatures have already risen 1.2℃ since the pre-industrial age. And we’re living through the effects of climate chaos already: monster hurricanes, sea level rise, heat waves, droughts, devastating wildfires, and loss of species. The alarm bells are ringing and we should be marching in the streets every day to demand the fast transition off fossil fuels.
But there is hope. Renewables are starting to replace oil, gas, and coal and by 2030 are expected to supply 80% to 90% of electricity in the US. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is influencing investment in clean energy; the EPA is poised to announce new rules requiring power plants to capture their carbon dioxide; and both the European Union and EPA are using policy to incentivize electric cars.
Climate policies are proof that elections matter, especially at the federal level. When Donald Trump was in office, there was zero recognition that global warming was an issue. Valuable information on climate change was low or buried on federal agency websites. More than 100 environmental rules, including those in place to reduce emissions, were rolled back. His administration shamelessly pandered to and promoted Big Oil. We need to elect leaders who follow science and use policy to ensure action on climate.
Debora Hoffman
Belmont