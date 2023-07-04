To the editor:
I would like to thank Michael Cook for his July 3 letter to the editor, “Social progress on the line at polls.”
And I couldn’t agree more. I am a 72-year-old woman who remembers the hard-won fights for women rights, LGBT rights and voting rights. Like Mr. Cook, I am terrified of the direction this country is moving.
I have heard many people say that we are lucky to live in Massachusetts and I don’t disagree, but we are all Americans and for those of us who believe deeply in privacy and human rights, it is imperative that we not only vote but work actively here and in elections all over the country to elect officials who believe in liberty and justice for all.
The Supreme Court seems intent on striking down past decisions that broaden freedom and replacing them with decisions that rip freedom away from many Americans.
It will be many years before the composition of the Supreme Court changes. Our only hope is elected officials.
Campaigns are underway all over the country for local, state and federal officials and all these elections are important. Search the internet for organizations and candidates who support expanding freedom, not taking it away. Support them in whatever way you can by writing letters, postcards, making phone calls, donating and VOTE. As we realize now, more than ever, elections have consequences — big consequences.
Naomi Foster
Rockport