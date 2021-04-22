To the editor:
I am writing to express my concern about the many pedestrian crossings that have sprung up on the streets of Gloucester.
While I absolutely support the idea of pedestrian crossings in roadways, I support the idea with the proviso that they have some level of safety for the pedestrian and some peace of mind for the driver.
Surely the idea of a pedestrian crossing is for pedestrians to have a way to cross a street more safely? A marked crossing is meant to indicate to a driver that she or he must stop if someone is on the crossing. The problem with the way that these crossings have been set up here in Gloucester, and in most U.S. towns and cities, is that vehicles are allowed to park right up to (but not on) the crossing! This results in a driver not being able to see someone on the crossing until they have appeared from behind a parked vehicle.
In most places in Europe (and in Australia), no parking of any kind is allowed with 10 meters (32 feet) of a pedestrian crossing. This allows approaching vehicles to see if someone has stepped onto the crossing in plenty of time to stop if someone has.
Pedestrians know that vehicles are supposed to stop if they are on the crossing, and often assume that they can be seen by an oncoming driver. A parked vehicle may be completely obscuring them from the driver’s sight, but they simply step out onto the road and by the time they have passed the (obscuring) parked vehicle, they are walking at a regular pace at the time that a driver sees them. The danger here is obvious.
I drive at about 20 miles per hour along Rogers Street, and often a pedestrian will walk out from behind a parked vehicle. Even at 20 mph it is difficult to stop without slamming on my brakes. This would not be the case if parking next to pedestrian crossings was restricted as it is in other countries.
If pedestrian crossings were introduced in the interest of public safety, then they should be at least be made more safe -- no vehicle should be allowed to park within 32 feet of a pedestrian crossing or walkway so that pedestrians can be seen by drivers from a safe distance.
Linda Medwid
Gloucester