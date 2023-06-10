To the editor:
Last Tuesday’s puff-piece (“Essex selectmen consider Apple Street redo”) about the eminent domain issue in Essex was nothing but a regurgitation of the spin-control attempted by the town administrator and selectmen at their May 22nd board meeting. The article made no mention of the roiling controversy in Essex concerning eminent domain and the roadway project. The article sidestepped the fact that the selectmen are now acting in dogged opposition to the will of the people. Our representatives clearly want to ram their pet project through despite the residents of Essex having rejected it resoundingly by well more than a two-thirds vote in May.
The one-sided publicity in this paper quoted only the town administrator and the selectmen, drawing these quotes from the selectmen’s meeting. Because they don’t like how the Apple Street vote turned out, their intention is to ignore us and re-do the vote using the specious excuse that visuals will help us clods understand better. Notably omitted from the article are quotes from those of us who spoke at that meeting against the town’s plan. The first rule of journalism is neutrality; the Gloucester Daily Times has failed here to present both sides.
Two examples illustrate the anti-factual nature of some of our town officials’ statements.
One: “The project also calls for the roadway to be widened by about a foot on either side.” Nope. Try 5 feet on each side. Drivable surface would go from 18 to 20 feet, but the total horizontal surface of the roadway (with shoulders and hideous guardrails) would increase from 18 to 28 feet — not including the rocky slopes bringing the total project width to about 45 feet.
A designated Scenic Road like Apple Street is entitled to exemption from the 20-foot width requirement for municipal roads generally. But the engineers have refused to sign off on plans with an 18-foot width, despite many requests from us residents to consider that. Finally, the engineer admitted during a site visit that they had been instructed to design at 20 feet. Hmm. By whom?
Also eyebrow-raising at the site visit: the town administrator, Brendhan Zubricki, when asked by the state’s environmental analysts about the excessive elevation in the plans, finally admitted that the elevation of 14 feet 7 inches was chosen not because of the actual need, but because that’s the minimum required to qualify for the FEMA grant he’s after. They scaled the project up to get the money.
Example Two: Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen is fond of saying, “I think that it’s important that we consider the safety of the entire community.” It’s annoying because the implication is that the rest of us don’t give a hoot about the entire community. We do. But we rely on the facts. According to a Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness study, Apple Street stands a less than 1% chance of flooding annually through 2050. Apple has flooded only twice in the past 50 years, for only a few hours at high tide. Fire trucks can get through a couple feet of water if needed. However, the proposed project would close Apple Street for at least eight to ten months. Is safety not a concern for that length of time?
Sea rise is happening for sure, but Apple Street is not at risk the way the Causeway, Eastern Avenue and Conomo Point are. Anyone concerned for our community’s safety surely would be focusing instead on those high-risk areas. And yet, the selectmen and town administrator would rather spend time and our tax dollars rehashing an ill-advised project that’s already been rejected by the voters. I guess they just aren’t listening.
Janet Carlson
Essex