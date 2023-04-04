To the editor:
I went to the drop-in park/downtown Essex design forum at the Town Hall last Wednesday. I was disappointed that the basic outline of the plan had already been determined without significant public participation.
The facilitators of the forum were working on the assumption that the next major Essex park project should be at 24 Martin St., site of the old police station/firehouse and that minor amenities should be distributed in the downtown area.
The opinion of forum attendees was solicited on details of the plan — cast iron or wood benches, tables for chess or bocce ball court? — but not on the plan itself. For some reason, I recall a phrase about rearranging deck chairs on a certain ocean liner.
I think this plan is inadequate in both of its purposes — revitalizing downtown and creating a new, fun park.
I've got news for you. A generic park at 24 Martin will not attract visitors or customers to downtown Essex. People in the Boston metropolitan area have their own parks. They're not going to make a special trip to play bocce ball or sit on an uncomfortable iron bench.
I would suggest that the town have honest, open design forums (in person and online) instead of condescending dog and pony shows.
Roy Turnage
Essex