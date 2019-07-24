To the editor:
In response to Mr. Kolackovsky’s Friday, July 19 letter (“Questioning man-made global warming,” the author not only ignores climate change at his own peril, but much worse, he ignores science itself. As is common with people who buy into conspiracy theories, anything presented as scientific evidence that contradicts this world view is simply ignored. And Mr. Kolackovsky throughout his letter makes unsubstantiated claims without providing bona fide evidence to back those statements. This “faith-based science” is, unfortunately, beyond reproach. Without providing peer-reviewed research as evidence for his claims, well, anything goes, and any discussion of the issue sounds like a “she said - he said” argument between 6-year-olds!
Truth be told, science is kind of a monotonous enterprise. The “eureka!” moment in the laboratory or the field is followed often by years of corroboration and testing by others. Science must be repeatable. If the lab in Boston can’t replicate the results of the lab in Shanghai, the latter’s discovery is suspect. Scientists are constantly required to support their assertions with evidence. Mr. Kolackovsky, do you have any idea how much evidence in support of climate change has been collected scientifically in the last 40 years? It is staggering! Yet you, and a handful of others, would sweep that evidence under the rug with your glib assertions of “wealth redistribution.”
Scientists who cherry pick the results of their own research risk losing credibility with their peers. Clearly Mr. Kolackovsky cherry picks through the internet, finding information (not peer-reviewed evidence) that confirms his world view. The peril we face as a society is when the meticulous and painstaking processes of science are replaced by the behaviors of immediate gratification, of citizen NON-science. But if you’re not convinced, visit the Flat Earth Society website and read their content. Is that science?
Ben Wildrick
Gloucester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.