To the editor:
In the upcoming Rockport Town Elections for May 9, executive sessions are limiting our right to know all the facts to enable an equal choice of information to select our candidates.
Incumbents now have legally protected information that challengers do not have. How does democracy win?
Executive sessions designed to protect Rockport government are preventing the public from knowing the full facts about many pending issues, such as the Long Beach lease extension, the purchase of property by the town, and the very long list of lawsuits against the town.
The facts presented at executive sessions prevent a fair decision in the upcoming town elections. How is democracy served?
Th incumbent candidates have protected information the challengers do not have to answer public questions at debates and forums. When incumbent candidates say they cannot answer because the issue relates to an executive session, the public feels something is wrong. Is this Democracy? How much information do the people have a right to know to make an informed decision before voting?
When politicians speak these words, the public is not being treated fairly. When a government withholds information before an election, it is not the democratic way, which we must protect.
Campaign issues and answers provided in the numerous debates or forums are unfair to the challengers because they do not have access to the same information the incumbents have due to executive sessions. Let's all defend democracy because it is easy to lose.
William Tobin
Rockport