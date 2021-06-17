To the editor:
As we quickly approach Rockport’s town elections on Tuesday, June 22, I’d like to ask residents for their vote in re-electing me as a candidate for School Committee.
As a resident of the town for 25 years who has had two sons in the school system (one a graduate, one soon to be a junior) I’ve had a long and supportive relationship with the Rockport Public Schools, having served three times on School Committee, the first two terms back-to-back, the third, running a successful write-in campaign recently after no one actually registered to campaign for an empty seat. I was the chair when we located and hired the current superintendent, Rob Liebow, and have worked closely with him and the rest of the school committees over the years, supporting the school through many challenges including navigating COVID-19 and this year’s ongoing Proposition 21/2 override campaign.
I am running for a final term because I believe over the next three years the Rockport schools will have to deal with two of the greatest challenges a school system can face: Finding and hiring a new superintendent (as Rob retires) and defining the future of the school itself. I believe meeting these challenges absolutely requires some institutional knowledge and depth of experience. As the only candidate or school board member who has had actual experience selecting a superintendent, that puts me in a unique position to support that transition. And in the event of the unthinkable, if our override (endorsed unanimously by the Board of Selectmen, School Committee, an overwhelming majority of Finance Committee members and Town Meeting participants) failed to pass, I did not want to leave the school in the position of looking for a new leader under financially catastrophic conditions with 40% of the committee being completely inexperienced in the role.
I also believe I have the temperament and skillset to support defining the new shape of the school. I strongly believe in a multigenerational future for Rockport that supports both young and old. There are other groups that do not. I have fought loud, hard and publicly to support this view and look forward to working with other town boards to help define, town and gown together, that future state.
I will not run after this term, as I strongly believe committee members need to have skin in the game; having a child in the system allows you another important data point to help judge how the district is doing. By the end of this term I will be the proud parent of two Rockport Public School graduates and will then turn to supporting the schools from the outside looking in.
I thank you sincerely for past trust in me, and ask humbly for your vote. If you would like to hear more from all of the School Committee candidates, the Cape Ann League of Woman Voters recently posted our video debate.
Regardless of who you vote for, please vote for the override. You have a school system you can be proud of and it needs and deserves your help .
Michael Kelley
Rockport