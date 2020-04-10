To the editor:
This is an invitation to your readers who are staying at home in their Gloucester residences during the COVID-19 Crisis. They may be able to help a research project regarding a Gloucester artist.
Blanche Stanley, daughter of a Civil War general, was born in Dakota Territory in 1871, one post in a traveling Army life. Blanche had an elder sister Anna, who had broken the Army daughter tradition by becoming an artist and studying in Pennsylvania and Paris during the Impressionist era. Sadly, Anna Stanley died mid-career at age 42. Blanche, inspired by her sister, also studied and painted and established a home studio in Gloucester in 1907. She left it to study in Paris in 1916. There she was in 1917 when World War I brought American troops to the city and she joined volunteers who were assisting American ambulance drivers and giving moral support to soldiers away from home. Author Andrew Wilder met and described Blanche in his published World War I journal. He called her his “marraine de guerre” (translated “godmother”) and he credited her as an inspiring presence.
Later, Blanche returned to Gloucester and painted here in between travels to visit relatives in Washington, D.C., where she died in 1951 and was buried in the cemetery at the Old Soldiers Home, beside her sister Anna. This had been their father’s last military assignment as its commander.
Blanche Stanley’s studio residence in Gloucester still stands, well cared for, and still looking like its representation in some of her known paintings. Blanche’s researchers believe that there may be many of her paintings hanging in Gloucester homes today, and hope to locate them in order to properly credit her lifetime work. We are asking that readers of The Gloucester Daily Times who may have paintings with Blanche Stanley’s signature contact us, not to acquire, but to document her art.
It is possible that in the future the story of the Stanley sisters, Anna and Blanche, may be the subject of a local exhibition in which Gloucester can take pride. Any information on Blanche Stanley may be forwarded to her great-niece Joanne Holbrook Patton at stanleysistersart@gmail.com.
Joanne Holbrook Patton
Topsfield
