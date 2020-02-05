To the editor:
I wish Michael Cook’s letter to the editor of Feb. 1 in the Gloucester Daily Times (”The long reach of supply-side economics”) could be published in every newspaper in the nation. This straightforward narrative explains the economic reality of our nation so clearly.
Sadly, it is not just the lowest tiers of society that have no grasp of this reality. It seems very few do. Even the solid middle class fortunate enough to have the education and economic class standing to be gainfully employed do not seem to grasp the bigger picture. The sobriquets of “if one works hard enough one can achieve one’s dreams,” “we live in the land of opportunity,” and so on, are notions held dearly by every class in America, despite clear evidence to the contrary.
Add to this the fear of the most disfavored in our nation by those in the next most tenuous economic circumstances, promulgated via the propaganda outlets of those in control of economic policy. Thankfully, many Democratic candidates are using more forthright language than that of past campaigns. Before meaningful change can come about, we do need to know what to change. It’s a lot to fix; will we do it in time?
Kathryn Wechter
Rockport
