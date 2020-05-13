To the editor:
Just a brief tale of why I think humanity still exists in our strange new world. A police officer came to my door yesterday morning, with a mask on, and asked politely if I would please move my vehicle a bit further from the fire hydrant, for public safety.
I’d been awake maybe six minutes at this point. Disheveled from sleep and a bit confused about the situation, I say yes, I’ll do that immediately. And I did.
It didn’t occur to me until later, after my coffee, that it took some effort to come find me and ask. I got no ticket, no tow truck showed up, just a public servant who was worried about other people, and communicating that clearly. So, in the end, I have faith in people doing the right thing when they care about other people.
Tim St. John
Gloucester