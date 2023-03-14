To the editor,
Barely a year ago on March 6, 2022, Michael L. Linquata, passed away. He was the Soul of the Veterans community in Gloucester.
Sadly, on March 10, 2023, the Heart of the Gloucester veterans community, Anthony J. “Tony" Verga, left this Earth for his just reward and our unconditional thanks.
Tony was a veteran and champion of veterans’ causes well before it was “fashionable.”
He was a true “citizen-soldier.” He answered the call of our nation but when he returned to Gloucester, he never forgot those who never came back or who came back damaged. He took to heart the oft quoted phrase “Some gave All, All gave some.”
He fought relentlessly to support and protect veterans throughout the entire Commonwealth from his position as chairman of the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, the first chairman of the newly formed committee.
As a state representative from 1995 to 2009, Tony was at the forefront of ensuring that veterans were remembered and supported in many ways. He was the proud author of the “Welcome Home” bill passed in 2006 which provided many benefits to returning National Guardsmen, including waived tuition and fees to attend Massachusetts community colleges and universities.
He was one of the driving forces behind the relocation of the VA Clinic at Addison Gilbert Hospital to its new and significantly expanded location on Main Street.
There are hundreds of little things that Tony did for veterans. Not for the publicity or glory, but because “it was the right thing to do.”
Tony was always approachable and courteous. He patiently answered all of his constituents' concerns and questions. He was the people’s representative. He was always grateful for their support.
The one thing that always stood out to me in regards to Rep. Verga was his compassion and decency. He cared. He felt the fears and pain of his fellow veterans. He was moved by them and always tried to help lift their burden. He always fully dedicated himself to his country, this city, his family and his fellow veterans.
Rep. Verga was our heart! He was always there for us, no matter what. He was a veterans’ vet.
The City of Gloucester has lost another son. I have lost a friend. I will miss him.
Mark L. Nestor
Vietnam, Class of '70