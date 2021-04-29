Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.