To the editor:
I’d like to respond to your Jan. 27 “Handouts for Hollywood” editorial. First of all, the overall impression the column leaves is that if the tax benefits were eliminated, there would still be a film presence in Massachusetts. As an actor and writer who has been doing film work here for decades, I can tell you that without these tax benefits, filming here would return to what it once was-almost nothing. Massachusetts has many desirable locations, but they can be duplicated in other states that have tax credits. Because of the increased amount of filming, we have developed a large, talented cohort of professional technicians and actors, but I can confidently say that this is no impediment to production companies shooting elsewhere, as this pool of people will move to wherever they can get work.
This brings me to my second major point: the way the benefits are accounted for. The article states that the average cost to the state of each job created is $125,000. However, each of the people who work those jobs buys groceries in Massachusetts, pays rent and state taxes here, goes to museums and baseball games here, etc., returning a large proportion of that salary back to the state’s economy. Also not represented in the $125,000 figure is the amount of money that is spent in Massachusetts by a film company in the local community where it is filming. Production companies rent rooms in local motels and buy supplies of all kinds at local stores. When the workday is over, the people who have come to work on a project from out of state put money in the local economy by eating at local restaurants and seeking recreation. And, as individuals, they get no break from paying state taxes.
Lastly, I won’t try to make an abstract argument about the positive impact filming has on the state’s image. Instead, I will share some tourism statistics, with quotes from the Tourism Executive Summary issued by the state: In 2010, total domestic and international travel output in Massachusetts, including direct, indirect and induced output, amounted to $24.7 billion. In 2017, total domestic and international travel output in Massachusetts, including direct, indirect and induced output, amounted to $35.9 billion. I think that makes the case well enough.
Steve Provizer
Gloucester
