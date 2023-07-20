To the editor:
This is an open letter to members of the Gloucester community:
There seems to be a discussion on social media and else where about the “need” to have EMTs on city beaches.
While I am all for “safety,” the thought of employing Gloucester Fire Department employees at time and a half pay Monday through Saturday and double time on Sundays and holidays based on a “what if” is for me as a taxpayer a nonstarter.
Beach revenue has been called a cash cow. It is not. We need to be cognizant of our community of hard-working, blue-collar taxpayers and do everything we can to be able to allow our seniors on fixed incomes to continue to be able to afford to live in their homes. So we need to be judicious in how we spend our fiscal resources.
So, instead of the criticism surrounding how we delegate our beach revenue and the competence of our incredibly dedicated lifeguards by pointing out what they can’t do, let’s think creatively here.
Why not increase the lifeguard budget and determine to hire six full-time guards who are trained EMTs. These guards would be paid at a higher step. Costing a bit more but avoiding the costs of hiring EMT firefighters on overtime. This would give our beaches the protection some in our community are convinced we need, while at the same time saving our limited resources.
Jeanine Harris
Gloucester