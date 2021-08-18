To the editor:
Congratulations to the Rockporters who put together the fireworks display last Saturday evening! The variation in set pieces included some very unusual combinations. The whole event lasted about 28 minutes. A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests that more than 200 set pieces were ignited for our entertainment, which suggests that, prior to the exhibit, more than 600 mortar charges had been carefully laid, interconnected and choreographed.
Well done, and thank you.
Peter A. Goodwin
Rockport