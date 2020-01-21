To the editor:
As a Gloucester resident and dental educator, I support fluoridation of Gloucester tap water. Adjusting naturally occurring levels of fluoride to the recommended 0.7 parts per million (ppm), is a compassionate use of nutrition science; fluoridation improves the health of educationally and economically disadvantaged citizens more than others.
All water has fluoride in nature. Sea water averages more than 1.0 ppm. Pumping stations in Gloucester report naturally occurring levels at 0.3 to 0.4 ppm. Fluoridation means to increase or decrease the concentration of fluoride to 0.7 ppm.
Regarding safety, Public Health England published an extensive analysis of the safety and effectiveness of fluoridation in March of 2019. After a thorough analysis of the latest available data, they did not find reliable evidence of fluoridation resulting in negative health outcomes including changes in IQ, all-cause mortality, all fracture, all cancers, and hypothyroidism.
I am an associate professor at the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, clinical director of the WorkWell Dental Group, and co-author of the Massachusetts Oral Health Guidelines for Pregnancy and Early Childhood (Massachusetts DPH, 2016).
Fluoridation is safe, established and cost effective. Removing fluoride or not providing fluoridated tap water is a decision to curse neighbors with higher levels of decay, expense, pain, and lost time from work, school, and relaxation.
Dr. David Leader
Gloucester
