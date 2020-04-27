To the editor:
To the people out there clamoring to prematurely reopen the economy, I’d suggest listening to something other than talk radio and each other. A protester was quoted in this paper as saying that if people are afraid of getting sick they should stay home. The implication there is that she and her ilk are somehow brave or fearless and strong and the rest (almost all) of us are weak cowards.
This sounds a lot like an extension of the bullying that you can hear on talk radio stations, Fox (or faux) and among the followers of those cultish wastelands. These “brave” souls are exposing vulnerable elders, healthcare workers and the backbone of our society to epic life and death situations. That’s not brave. Brave is caring for your neighbors and thinking about what’s in everyone’s best interest. There are very creative people who are managing, within the restrictive environment we are living under, to run their small businesses and get back on their feet, working out curbside pickup, developing an online presence, reconfiguring their restaurants, etc. While this is stressful and unwelcome, it is positive and forward thinking and there are thousands of examples of people adapting and helping each other. Listen to those stories and switch off your talk radio.
John Gates
Rockport