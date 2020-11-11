To the editor:
As I write this, people everywhere in our country are sitting on pins and needles, awaiting the presidential election results. It appears that neither side will really be happy with the results, and there is much talk about what a divided nation we have become.
My opinion is that we need to change our focus. Instead of honing in on our differences, let’s look at our commonalities. We all smile when something makes us happy, laugh at something funny, cry when we are hurt and yell when we are frustrated. Our political persuasion does not define us. No one gets remembered as a “good Democrat” or a “good Republican.” We get remembered as a good father or son, a good mother or daughter; we get remembered as a good person.
So my thought is, instead of focusing on politics and our divides, let’s focus on being good people and helping others. Recently, in my new role as a SeniorCare medical transport driver, I gave a ride home to a gentleman after his cataract surgery. During the drive, he expressed different political feelings than my own. I just listened … I did not feel a need to “correct” him. It did not take away from my good feeling of being able to help this individual.
I truly believe that if we all changed our focus to concentrate on what is really important (Hint: It is not politics!), our country would be a much better place.
Barbara Sienkiewicz
Gloucester