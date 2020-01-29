To the editor:
Recently the League of Women Voters of Cape Ann held a gun forum at Gloucester High School (”Gun forum packs high school lecture hall,” Dec. 15). Questions and comments from the audience were written on index cards. We got so many index cards that a lot were not read aloud. We found the written comments and questions to be a valuable part of the educational experience. We hereby present a fair sampling of the cards minus duplicates, illegibles, and those that were inflammatory or not on topic:
How can the constitutional provision for a well-regulated militia be made compatible with regulations of gun control?
What is so sacrosanct about the Second Amendment when it has perpetrated a very high level of violence and death in our communities? It seems very out of date from its original intention.
How can sales of guns on the internet be controlled?
So what can we do to get (restrictions on assault weapons) renewed in the Senate so those with histories of gun abuse can’t get/keep guns, especially since we know mass shooters in large present have histories of domestic violence?
Why weren’t there many mass shootings prior to the Gun Control Act of 1988 where guns could be mail ordered and shipped directly to your home without a background check or any licensing?
How can “red flag” laws be supported when they violate the Second, Third, and Fourth amendments?
As a gun owner, trained by NRA on gun safety, having served in the military, I am concerned that the unregulated access to weapons with heavy firepower, and access to weapons by people who will abuse them will result in onerous regulations on all gun owners.
How do we break the cycle of gun violence (gun deaths of all types) and get to the levels of gun deaths in other developed countries? One can’t imagine the correlation between the number of deaths by guns per 1000 people and the number of deaths by gunfire.
If physicians become legally obligated to ask patients about guns in the home, what then becomes of the info in the medical record? Will the law usurp HIPAA (privacy laws)?
On the side of stricter gun control and banning semi-automatic weapons, is single-issue voting in the next national election worthwhile? How do you explain that many European countries have stricter gun laws and the United States keeps resisting this? They have social democracies also.
Why is the focus not on the fact that the vast majority of gun-related crime is by illegally possessed/obtained guns? They’re blaming guns (inanimate) not individuals (animate).
(Regarding) putting confidence in medicine’s ability to screen those who shouldn’t have access to guns, it’s easy to look back but hard to predict.
This is a comment not a question. In eighth grade, a kid in my class brought bullets into school and left them in the bathroom. We were in lockdown for hours. I was scared to go to school for weeks afterward. Also (there were) shooter threats in the bathroom and a kid who said he “had a list.” I’m scared to go to school.
(Regarding) red flag, it can be a “he said, she said.”
What has happened to “a well-regulated militia?”
I came to this high school, and we shot guns in the cellar. Some were supplied, and some of us brought our own. What changed?
We require people who operate a car to pass a written and practical exam to earn a license. Is there a good reason why a gun owner shouldn’t be required to meet a similar standard?
(Regarding) red flag and identifying potential danger, what would be possibly easier: picking out a potential mass shooter from a person line-up or picking out a weapon that is capable of killing dozens in seconds from a weapon line-up?
Why do hunters and target shooters need assault weapons?
What is the purpose of a high-powered gun?
How can we identify potential shooters without allowing “red flag” laws to be misused, to infringe on Second amendment rights?
Why should I not be able to purchase a new competitive target model AR-15 style semi-auto rifle in Massachusetts to be able to shoot at matches around the country?
Thanks all who attended the gun forum and all who contributed. All of the actual cards are available to anyone who wants to see them.
Hannah Kimberley
President
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann
