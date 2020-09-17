To the editor:
In May, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the launching of a $56 million program to expand access to food by individuals and families and target resources for local farmers, fisherman and retailers who supply food banks and pantries. The COVID-19 pandemic has produced not only an acute situation for vulnerable populations such as low-income households, children and seniors but more people who have never before relied on a food bank.
With more than 12 million people – a quarter of the state’s workers – unable to work due to state-mandated closures and a larger share of workers underemployed, food banks in the region have reported a substantial uptick in individuals qualifying for assistance. A growing concern is that trends in reducing or eliminating unemployment benefits and the end of moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures could cause a significant spike in hunger in Massachusetts.
Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Kathleen Theoharides detailed findings in May of a food insecurity task force. She stated, “… the grants will help them (food producers and distributors) in the supply chain and fill infrastructure gaps so that we can ensure food is reaching residents.”
The key to combating the problem is food banks because they are key distributors for food. Even though most food banks are nonprofit organizations, they operate like a business and must rely on donation of funds – not just non-perishables — in order to buy food through regional producers of food and regional food banks. Certainly, donations of nonperishable foods help preserve funds that can be allocated to purchase food items in short supply or difficult to obtain. But cash as a source of revenue allows for more efficient acquisition and distribution of needed food supplies.
Food banks can also provide an outlet for prepared foods, which is an increasing venue for many. The key is to check in with them to ascertain specific needs, which vary from week to week. Strict protocols for safely transferring food, especially prepared food, may be offered to groups and individuals that wish to make an impact in a potentially growing crises.
With the nation riveted on issues of social justice the injustice of hunger and repelling it with action, volunteerism and donations are marvelous opportunities for everyone.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland