To the editor:
I know that this should go in the classifieds but we are in a bit of a rush to get offers:
Used Car For Sale By Owner: A 2001 Patriot Brady model MVP-dependable but with high mileage. One owner. Not great acceleration but can pass in dense traffic. Will get you where you want to go but the ride may be bumpy. Had some suspension work in 2008. As for a camera, it currently does not have a dependable backup. Big enough to carry the whole team. Super clean inside and out. Only high test fuel ever used. But takes a while to warm up on long road trips.
The Patriot brand is known for producing a quality product. Many former Patriot vehicles, after a paint job, pass themselves off as another brand but under the hood, it’s a Patriot.Your offer may be met by competing offers. Seller reserves the right to reject any and all offers.
Bill Proposki
Rockport
