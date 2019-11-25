To the editor,
We should follow the example of our founders. They foresaw the situation we find ourselves in today and pleaded for unity. We should listen to them.
Take James Madison, writing "The Union as a Safeguard Against Domestic Faction and Insurrection" in Federalist No. 10, the last of in series of essays initiated by Alexander Hamilton arguing for the ratification of the U.S. Constitution:
"The latent causes of faction are thus sown in the nature of man; and we see them everywhere brought into different degrees of activity, according to the different circumstances of civil society. A zeal for different opinions concerning religion, concerning government, and many other points, as well of speculation as of practice; an attachment to different leaders ambitiously contending for pre-eminence and power; or to persons of other descriptions whose fortunes have been interesting to the human passions, have, in turn, divided mankind into parties, inflamed them with mutual animosity, and rendered them much more disposed to vex and oppress each other than to co-operate for their common good.
"So strong is this propensity of mankind to fall into mutual animosities, that where no substantial occasion presents itself, the most frivolous and fanciful distinctions have been sufficient to kindle their unfriendly passions and excite their most violent conflicts."
James Lane,
Rockport
