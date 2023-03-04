To the editor, I’d love to have someone explain why it will take four years just to get through the design phase for the Blynman Bridge?
Even allowing for the necessity of public input, four years is hardly “expediting” and not nearly working as quickly as possible. In this day of computers and CAD, it seems the same old benchmarks, which were already tedious and antiquated, get used. Where the heck is the bottleneck in this process?
Maybe it’s time to take projects like this away from Massachusetts Department of Transportation and have capable private companies spearhead and manage the project with Massachusetts Department of Transportation oversight but not inbox molasses.
If the design phase takes any more than four to six months plus time for public commentary, something isn’t working. Four years is absurd and it’s costing way too much.
Lowell Peabody Gloucester