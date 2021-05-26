To the editor:
Such Fourth Estate hubris in the May 20 editorial, “An airstrike on journalism.”
“Hence our indignation when an Israeli airstrike last weekend destroyed a 12-story building of offices and apartments in Gaza.” “Though the Israeli military claimed it was targeting a military intelligence office of Hamas, and indeed gave the building’s civilian occupants an hour to vacate, an AP statement said it “narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life.”
“Israel’s act of destruction was a strike against news gathering.”
Such Fourth Estate hubris. Hamas placed its military intelligence office in civilian center to use innocents as human shields, and yet you don’t see that cowardice as contemptible — the only contempt you can find is for Israel. The AP are not to be thought of as innocents as they willingly share that building to heighten its human shield value, for to strike “The Hubris Press” is a strike against news gathering. Evidently they can only gather news in concert with the news organization Al Jazeera, also willing — read not “innocents” — participants as human shield at the al-Jalaa tower.
Such Fourth Estate hubris: “Though the Israeli military claimed it was targeting Hamas” – heavy implying “claimed” to be false. And with care, and with loss of efficacy, that is, Hamas therefore also had enough warning to get out, IDF did give AP enough warning. Not to hear them whine: an AP statement said it “narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life.” Let us not forget: “Israel’s act of destruction was a strike against news gathering.”
Such Fourth Estate hubris: (The AP reporters) were “rattled” but continue their work — a sign of their admirable commitment to reporting a story that resonates around the world. They’re in a war zone, and warfare comes their way, the nerve! Hamas doesn’t fire upon them — I wonder why – only asks they be human shields.
Such 4th Estate hubris!
Doug Parsons
Gloucester