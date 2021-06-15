To the editor:
While there is no such thing as a free lunch, there is such a thing as free trash disposal in Rockport. Over the years I have noticed a number of residents disposing of their trash in downtown area waste receptacles. The Department of Public Works will, on a regular basis, come along and pick up this trash and dispose of it at the transfer station. There is no additional charge for this service, for those who dispose of their trash in this manner.
Let’s understand what I am talking about. I’m not talking about someone throwing an empty coffee cup into a downtown trash barrel. I’m talking about residents throwing entire bags of household waste and small bulk items into the barrels. Not once, not twice, but on a regular ongoing basis all year long. How do these trash barrels get full to the brim during the dead of winter when there are no tourists walking around? These tightwads are trash scofflaws and nothing, I mean nothing, is being done about this long known about issue.
This letter is my attempt to force change. My wife and I have pay-as-you-throw stickers on all three of our vehicles. They are $85 each. I estimate that we use 55 large town trash bags each year. Fifty-five bags costs us an additional $110. This adds up to $365 for our family’s trash removal.
I not going to even factor in the time it takes to load the trash, take it to the transfer station, and deal with all of our recycling. So we are paying $365 and these resident scofflaws get their trash taken away for free. They don’t have to take the time to go to the transfer station. Our local DPW dutifully comes to pick it up for them. Next year trash removal costs may well increase. But the price will remain the same for the scofflaws if nothing is done about this.
Now, I don’t mind paying the $365 to dispose of our trash. I really don’t. I do mind the cheapskates getting their trash removal for free while we play by the rules and pay for the privilege. And it’s worse than this. Our local town officials know about this situation and have chosen to do nothing about it, for years. This is one of Rockport’s dirty little secrets.
So what now? Will things change in any meaningful way because I wrote a letter to the editor? We will see. There are many things we can do as citizens to create change. I thought of organizing a free trash removal day. We could organize an event where on a preannounced day, hundreds of residents drop their trash at a waste receptacle in Dock Square during the height of the tourist season. I hope we don’t have to go this far, but I’m not afraid of doing so.
If you feel like I do, call your selectmen. Write them a letter. Send an email. They are our leaders. I respect them for stepping up these positions. But they are leaders and they must lead. Sticking one’s head in the sand is not leadership. The issue will not go away by itself.
Dana Salo
Rockport