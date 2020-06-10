To the editor:
It was sad to read that the Halibut Point pub in Gloucester is closing (”After 40 years, artist owner closes Halibut Point,” June 9). My wife Marty
and I were regulars there since 1990. What a wonderful place for people of all persuasions to enjoy a few drinks and good food!
The last several years of my wife’s life we still enjoyed visiting Dennis Flavin’s pub, even when I needed to carry an oxygen bottle for Marty. The staff were always so helpful. They probably knew us by “the lady who always orders ‘Old Fashioned, made with water, not soda!’”
Marty died two years ago, and the day before her funeral, our kids rented the back room at Halibut Point for a supper for about 30. At just the right time, waitresses brought in small glasses for everyone, filled with “Old Fashioned, made with water, not soda!”
I wish Dennis, his family, and his tremendous staff all the best. He’ll be a tough act to follow!
Sam Coulbourn
Rockport