To the editor:
I just experienced my first Labor Day weekend as a retiree, and for the first time in 35 years, I won’t be getting up early this week to go to school. I was lucky to spend most of those years in the Gloucester Public Schools, and even more fortunate to benefit from a strong partnership between the schools and the Gloucester Education Foundation. In 2005, and for several years after, GEF worked to sustain the arts and sciences in a time of deep budget cuts. I recall those years, and GEF truly felt like a lifeline. I watched the partnership deepen, as did the nearly two-decade commitment of so many generous donors in this city. The programs and opportunities that have emerged are stunning.
Thanks to GEF, students receive music lessons from professional tutors, attend engineering summer camps and after-school workshops, and use state-of-the art technology for robotics, music, and digital photography. GEF supports the visual and performing arts in every school, and students share their creative work in an annual city-wide arts festival. Best of all, GEF is a responsive organization that seeks out and listens directly to students and educators to modify or develop programs. I can tell you that the result is vital and empowering for Gloucester’s students and the staff who work with them. As this new school year gets underway, I encourage readers to take a moment and donate at thinkthebest.org — I’ll do the same, and I won’t even have to leave Lanesville.
Gregg Bach
Gloucester
Editor's note: Bach was Gloucester Public Schools' assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.