To the editor:
The Long Beach community has been a part of Rockport for more than 100 years. We are residents paying taxes and land rent. Generations of families have made many contributions to the town. The most obvious is the more than $2 million we contribute to the town budget annually.
I wanted to share with you very personal story of my family and the contributions made as part of the hidden benefits. I am third-generation Rockport resident. My brother, after medical school, settled in Rockport and served the town for 35 years as a pediatrician. All three of his children went through the Rockport School System. The oldest is an Army doctor; his two other children are in medical school. You can imagine them settling in Rockport and serving the Cape Ann community in the future. My mother volunteered at Addison Gilbert Hospital for 25 years. My wife helped fundraise with the town to renovate the South End tennis court.
These are examples of the hidden benefits of our community. As cottage owners we are good stewards of the beach. We keep the beach clean after the public leaves every day. On social media I read a lot of animosity toward residents of Long Beach and I hope these examples of service show how much we care and contribute to the town along with our tourism dollars.
Richard Carbone
Rockport