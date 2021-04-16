To the editor:
In response to the letter April 9 letter from Jim Fordham (”MLB made the wrong move”), I would like to give a different perspective.
First, I’d like to note one area of agreement that I have with Mr. Fordham. I do agree that this law affects all of us. And I agree that there are a few aspects of the bill that make sense. But for the most part, the bill is clearly aimed at voter suppression.
I, however, am very encouraged that MLB and many CEOs are taking a stand. Yes, it hurts many Georgians with small businesses. That is extremely unfortunate, but it’s time to look at the bigger picture of voter suppression that has been going on for a very long time. Small business owners can blame the economic repercussions on Gov. Kemp and the state Legislature.
When we talk about a controversial bill, it is very easy to cherry pick the pieces of the bill that support your point of view. Mr. Fordham may have accidentally left out very important pieces of the bill that will have the effect of voter suppression. And yes, in effect, I believe these aspects of the bill are “racist” (Mr. Fordham had this word in quotations) because they are moving back in time toward the Jim Crow era. Covertly, perhaps, but racist just the same.
Here are just a few examples, the first two, in my opinion, are the most worrisome:
The new law removes the secretary of state from serving as chair of the State Board of Elections, giving the legislature the authority to appoint a majority of the members, and authorizes the state board to suspend local election officials. This new power gives state officials unprecedented influence over election decisions.
The newly revamped state board, which now will be fully controlled by the Republican legislative majority, is unilaterally empowered to take over (among other things) the process of disqualifying ballots across the state. Keep in mind that Georgia Republicans have helped promote completely false allegations of voter fraud in our most recent presidential election.
Overall, drop boxes are going to be significantly decreased in certain areas. Guess what – mostly in counties where the majority of residents are Black people.
Each county cannot have more than one additional drop box per 100,000 registered voters. So larger counties will wind up having far fewer drop boxes than before. For example, Atlanta’s Fulton County, with a population over 1 million, would have to go from 38 drop boxes to 8. People of color predominantly reside in Atlanta’s Fulton County. It is well-known that very long waits to vote are more common in areas with a larger black population. Now the lines will be even longer and it’s illegal to bring people water or food – only poll workers can give water inside the building.
The law requires drop boxes to be moved inside of election offices or early voting locations, where they can only be accessed during early voting hours. That decreases access to drop boxes significantly. And increases the potential of voter intimidation.
These are just a few of the aspects of the bill that are of huge concern to those of us who believe in fair elections.
My grandfather was a fighter pilot in World War II. Many of us have relatives and friends who have fought and put their lives on the line to protect our constitutional rights. Voting is a constitutional right. The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits the federal government and each state from denying a citizen the right to vote based on that citizen’s race or color. (However covert those attempts might be.)
In closing, there’s another point of agreement between me and Mr. Fordham, and I’ll use his words; “Wherever we live, the sanctity of our voting process protects us all, no matter what our background is.”
Terry Del Percio
Rockport