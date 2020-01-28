To the editor:
I’m 68 years old and live on Cape Ann, an island connected by two bridges. My local medical transportation company (CATA) has gone computer, and it’s been a nightmare. I got stranded in Newburyport last month by a company based out of Lynn. Two and a half hours later, friends from Rockport drove to Newburyport to get me, or I’d still be there. At my age, I’m not about to walk home from Newburyport in the snow and cold. My local rides to Addison Gilbert Hospital, instead of being from local companies, are now being provided by companies based out of Lynn, Lynnfield, Beverly Farms, Danvers, etc. that don’t know anything about Cape Ann.
Instead of being based on funding, these rides should be based on distance. If you are really trying to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, what is being done now is10 times worse than it was before. A big bus coming all the way from Lynn for a half-hour appointment at Addison Gilbert is crazy! I canceled my future appointments to physical therapy for vertigo. My blood pressure went way up (and I usually have low blood pressure), and the stress is unbelievable. I can no longer in good conscience continue taking these rides originating in Lynn, when I know the local company can do the same thing and know where they are going. Using all that gas is totally unnecessary.
You are never going to reach zero emissions if you don’t get a handle on the medical rides. Again, I stress that these rides should be based on distance, not funding.
Sue Waller
Rockport
